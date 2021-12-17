Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Teradata worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Teradata by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Teradata by 542.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.11.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $41.93 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

