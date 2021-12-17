New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,374 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Woodward by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $106.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.93 and a 200-day moving average of $117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

