First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.12. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. First Interstate BancSystem’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.95%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,880 shares of company stock worth $155,358 over the last ninety days. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

