Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $601,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.