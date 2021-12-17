Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,512 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,793 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 530.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

NYSE:RIO opened at $65.80 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

