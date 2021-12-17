Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,565.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,499.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,470.46. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.