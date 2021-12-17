Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Down 62.8% in November

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the November 15th total of 218,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the first quarter worth $1,287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the second quarter worth $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the first quarter worth $133,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cemtrex by 132.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Cemtrex in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.