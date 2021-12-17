IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Up 71.9% in November

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CSML opened at $35.50 on Friday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.76.

