Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Update

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the November 15th total of 49,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CMMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Aegis initiated coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMMB. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,208,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,526,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. 27.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $168.80. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

