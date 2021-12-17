Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cineplex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

