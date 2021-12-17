PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

