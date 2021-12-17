PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty upped their target price on PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Logistics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of PBFX opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $707.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.77. PBF Logistics has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $88.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 74.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PBF Logistics will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $149,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PBF Logistics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PBF Logistics by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

