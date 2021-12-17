Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.39. Dorman Products posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

DORM stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.73. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $86.22 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.01.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

