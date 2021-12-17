Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 741 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,436 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,247,000. INCA Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 777,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 361,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 124,820 shares during the period. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0661 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

