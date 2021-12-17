Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $140.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.66. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $141.56.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

