State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,760,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,868 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $19,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,921,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,036,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665,460 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,053,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401,400 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,134,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5,271.6% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,781,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,066,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

