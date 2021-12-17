American Business Bank (AMBZ) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS: AMBZ) is one of 74 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare American Business Bank to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares American Business Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Business Bank 34.30% N/A N/A American Business Bank Competitors 20.90% 10.79% 0.87%

American Business Bank has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Business Bank’s rivals have a beta of 23.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 2,213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Business Bank and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Business Bank $98.80 million $28.77 million 8.84 American Business Bank Competitors $12.71 billion $1.79 billion 10.85

American Business Bank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank. American Business Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Business Bank and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A American Business Bank Competitors 1076 3159 2636 79 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 71.39%. Given American Business Bank’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Business Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of American Business Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Business Bank rivals beat American Business Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D. Merrill, John Schlobohm, Leon L. Blankstein, Donald P. Johnson, and David van Skilling on May 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

