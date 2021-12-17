State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $20.49 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Paychex were worth $20,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $124.65 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

