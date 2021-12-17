Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 5,111 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,620 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AROC. FMR LLC grew its position in Archrock by 54.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 130,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Archrock by 81.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 103,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Archrock by 62.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 302,019 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 10.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode purchased 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,609.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

AROC opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 2.04. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.17 million during the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 322.24%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.