Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $22,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 336.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2,929.0% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $115.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $81.27 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.