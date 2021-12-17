Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $363,961.20 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $363,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,951 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $360,199.88.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 7,400 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $107,374.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 14,555 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $207,845.40.
- On Friday, December 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,751 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $238,750.95.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 21,300 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $287,124.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,770 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $252,268.80.
- On Friday, November 19th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 71,115 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $949,385.25.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,133 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $246,350.91.
- On Monday, November 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 33,097 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $525,249.39.
- On Friday, November 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 24,799 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $390,336.26.
Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $803.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.53. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $20.18.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after acquiring an additional 264,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 243,902 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 70.0% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 910,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 32.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 539,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.
Par Pacific Company Profile
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
