Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $363,961.20 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $363,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,951 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $360,199.88.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 7,400 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $107,374.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 14,555 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $207,845.40.

On Friday, December 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,751 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $238,750.95.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 21,300 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $287,124.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,770 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $252,268.80.

On Friday, November 19th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 71,115 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $949,385.25.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,133 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $246,350.91.

On Monday, November 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 33,097 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $525,249.39.

On Friday, November 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 24,799 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $390,336.26.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $803.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.53. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after acquiring an additional 264,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 243,902 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 70.0% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 910,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 32.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 539,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

