PVH (NYSE:PVH) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $100.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.58.

PVH stock opened at $96.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.12. PVH has a 1-year low of $78.76 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.15%.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PVH by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,988,000 after purchasing an additional 200,674 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 65,594 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,854,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

