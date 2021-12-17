Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 1,226 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $296,262.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $239.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $248.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.20.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

