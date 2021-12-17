LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RAMP. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.70.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -88.35 and a beta of 1.17. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,225,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,488,000 after purchasing an additional 438,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,740,000 after purchasing an additional 81,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,135,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,304,000 after purchasing an additional 161,080 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 33.6% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,914,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,523,000 after purchasing an additional 732,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter worth $125,697,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

