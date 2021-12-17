Mark A. Ernst Buys 19,978 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 19,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $324,043.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BCOR opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. Blucora, Inc. has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $817.50 million, a PE ratio of -39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,618,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,238,000 after acquiring an additional 359,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Blucora by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blucora by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 181,418 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 127,601 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

