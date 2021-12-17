Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after buying an additional 247,403 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,410,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,464,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,155,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after purchasing an additional 193,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,012,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.58 and a 12-month high of $89.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

