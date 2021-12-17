New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Janus Henderson Group worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,292,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,968,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after acquiring an additional 746,684 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,831,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JHG opened at $41.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

