Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Globe Life worth $27,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $91.83 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,973 shares of company stock worth $366,223 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

