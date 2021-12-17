Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $26,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.43.

Shares of LII opened at $324.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.67. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $266.77 and a one year high of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $294,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total value of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,653. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

