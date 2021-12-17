Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,069 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,069 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Rollins worth $24,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 388,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

