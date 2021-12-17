State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 209 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Veeva Systems worth $23,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.61.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock worth $7,158,200. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $254.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

