Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,780 ($36.74).

BNZL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.00) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.00) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($30.00) to GBX 2,450 ($32.38) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.69), for a total transaction of £178,339.26 ($235,680.27).

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 2,874 ($37.98) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,715.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,581.61. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 2,122 ($28.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,000 ($39.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.70 billion and a PE ratio of 21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.