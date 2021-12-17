Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays cut Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $5.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Telefónica will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

