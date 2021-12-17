Stephens Inc. AR Sells 8,362 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,362 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Tobam bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $245.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $246.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

