Stephens Inc. AR Has $5.35 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,694,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after buying an additional 466,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $908,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $75.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

