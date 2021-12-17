Stephens Inc. AR Sells 5,161 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRV opened at $162.02 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.58 and a 200-day moving average of $155.17.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.