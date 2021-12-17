Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,481 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ADM opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

