Stephens Inc. AR Buys 1,268 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.10% of Murphy USA worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after acquiring an additional 101,869 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 717.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,299,000 after purchasing an additional 133,575 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUSA opened at $189.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.63. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.47 and a 1 year high of $194.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.