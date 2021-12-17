Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells $898,954.54 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $898,954.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TMHC opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth about $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

