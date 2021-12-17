Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE BEN opened at $34.16 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,099,000 after buying an additional 2,517,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 748.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $49,877,000 after buying an additional 1,480,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after buying an additional 1,416,745 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,859,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

