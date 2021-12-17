IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $114.00.

IGMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.11.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $69.22. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $127.11. The firm has a market cap of $907.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of -1.24.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $79,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 61.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,017,000 after acquiring an additional 314,710 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,986,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,241,000 after acquiring an additional 189,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,920,000 after acquiring an additional 83,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 312.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 87,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 66,007 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.