Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.78

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.78 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 9326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.76.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.