Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.78

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.78 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 9326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.76.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 886,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 7,572.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

