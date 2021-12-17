Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.53

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 144342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACB. MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.99.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.91 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.