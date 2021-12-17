Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.37

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 38 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNA shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

