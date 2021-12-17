Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $119.34 and last traded at $119.46, with a volume of 19938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.28.

Specifically, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.08.

The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after buying an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,613,000 after buying an additional 1,765,746 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,120,000 after buying an additional 1,276,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

