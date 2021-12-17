Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 429.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 423,683 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.74% of Terreno Realty worth $33,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $80.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.36 and a beta of 0.60. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.26.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

