Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $31.31 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $31,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 13.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 13.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MHK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.20.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $173.45 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.38 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.39.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

