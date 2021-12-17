Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $110.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $137.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a one year low of $101.23 and a one year high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.