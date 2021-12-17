Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.76

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 2588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pearson by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 591.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 47,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

