Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.61). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 133.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,365,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 200.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 322.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 100,375 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 61.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter.

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

